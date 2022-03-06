Council celebrates Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language week)

Come along and enjoy the performances during this annual festival leading up to St Patrick’s Day, which aims to promote the language while inspiring and encourage people to speak or learn Irish, even if it’s just cúpla focal!

A talk on The McCusker Ceili Band and performance by Marty Meehan MA takes place in Portrush Town Hall on Saturday, March 12 at 3pm. Admission is free and there is no need to book.

Alongside this, there are two wonderful music session trails on offer on the same day (March 12) in Portstewart and Portrush.

Each trail lasts around two and a half hours and will take place from 5pm at the Springhill Bar and Kiwis in Portrush, and 8pm at Portrush Yacht Club.

In Portstewart, the music begins at 5pm in The Anchor Complex and 8pm at Portstewart Arms.

A family music session is also planned for Friday, March 18 in Portrush Yacht Club from 6.30pm. Admission is free.

With at least three professional musicians to lead the sessions, feel free to bring your instrument and get ready to join in with a performance of traditional tunes while you learn about the instruments, language, customs, and history that make up Ireland’s vibrant musical tradition.

On Saturday, March 19, Council’s events team will be in Limavady to bring you a variety of street performances from 1pm – 3pm including George Murphy and friends who will be outside Lidl entertaining you with a tune and a yarn or two. Causeway Trad will be on Market Street performing some Irish Classics and there’ll be a variety of traditional dance performances in Drumceatt Square.

For family fun, get your entry from Roe Valley Arts Centre or Café Piazza to join the Leprechaun Hunt throughout the town and you might even find some treasure at the end of the rainbow.

Check out www.roevalleyarts.com for details about St Patrick’s Day storytelling and craft activities for tiny tots and kids in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

These events have received financial support from The Executive Office as part of the District Councils Good Relations Programme and supports the T:BUC strategy (Together Building a United Community).

