Country comes to Cloughmills for November concert
Cloughmills Community Centre will be ringing to the sounds of Country music next month.
The venue will host Country Comes to Cloughmills on November 28 which will be compered by the Wee Man from Strabane, Hugo Duncan.
Backing band Country Harmony will be joined by Lauren McCrory, Boxcar Brian, Gary Gamble, Joan Watson, Rian, Niall and Wishy Patterson.
Tickets priced at £15 are available from Skiddle.com or from Magill’s Butchers in Cloughmills. With only 300 tickets available, this great evening of music is sure to sell out.