Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Country comes to Cloughmills for November concert

Cloughmills Community Centre will be ringing to the sounds of Country music next month.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Cloughmills Community Centre to host evening of country music. Credit Community CentreCloughmills Community Centre to host evening of country music. Credit Community Centre
Cloughmills Community Centre to host evening of country music. Credit Community Centre

The venue will host Country Comes to Cloughmills on November 28 which will be compered by the Wee Man from Strabane, Hugo Duncan.

Backing band Country Harmony will be joined by Lauren McCrory, Boxcar Brian, Gary Gamble, Joan Watson, Rian, Niall and Wishy Patterson.

Tickets priced at £15 are available from Skiddle.com or from Magill’s Butchers in Cloughmills. With only 300 tickets available, this great evening of music is sure to sell out.

Related topics:CloughmillsStrabane