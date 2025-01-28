Creative Industries Week: sessions in Carrickfergus on studio recording, songwriting, and getting started on TikTok
Positive Carrickfergus are delivering Creative Industries Week sessions in the town with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership and funded by GO Succeed.
The sessions will take place across the borough during week commencing February 17, 2025.
The week will include a range of events and insights and is aimed at those who want to start a business or work in the sector, as well as for those ‘dipping the toe in’ to explore possibilities.
The sessions include:
Tuesday, February 18, 7:30 - 9:30pm: ‘Recording in a Studio’
This two hour session for musicians and recording engineers (and those starting off) is hosted in a real recording studio in Northland in the town. Come along and learn new skills and hear about roles and career opportunities in the sector. It is facilitated by Ash Hamilton and Mark Hoy (J14 Productions).
Wednesday, February 19, 7:00 - 9:00pm: ‘Songwriting in Practice’
A two hour session, hosted by Susi Pagel in the Dobbs Room at Carrickfergus Town Hall, for people of all experiences interested in songwriting.
Saturday, February 22, 10:00 - 12:00pm: ‘Getting Started on TikTok’
This two hour session, hosted by Sophie Hamilton in the Dobbs Room, is aimed at businesses, performers and anyone hoping to learn about TikTok.
For more information on the events, keep an eye on the Around the Town Facebook page or the Facebook group Musicians Network.
