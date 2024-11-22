Crowds flocked to Lisburn for the annual Christmas lights switch-onCrowds flocked to Lisburn for the annual Christmas lights switch-on
Crowds flocked to Lisburn for the annual Christmas lights switch-on

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:49 GMT
Christmas has arrived in Lisburn as crowds gathered in Market Square for the annual lights switch on.

Despite the freezing temperatures, families came together to mark the start of the festive season in the city and thoroughly enjoyed the music, lights and festive fun.

Were you at the celebrations? Take a look through some photos from the event and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

