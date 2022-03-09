Carrickfergus Peace Impact Project to hold culture and arts showcase at castle slipway

Taking part are Ryan Vail and Belfast DJ Micky Modelle, who is working with local youths to compose a dance track that will be projected onto the exterior of the castle alongside their musical composition.

A spokesperson for Carrick PIP said: “This event will involve music collaborated by local musicians and marching bands from the area alongside photographs taken by London-based photographer Gareth McConnell (a native of Carrickfergus), which where on exhibition in the Ulster Museum last year as part of the ‘To the beat of the drum’ project. There will also be a showcase of elements of other projects that have been part of the programme.”