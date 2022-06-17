Dean Friedman is back in Belfast for a one off gig at Accidental Theatre

Dean Friedman

Part of a 35-venue tour of the UK and Ireland, Dean’s appearance at Accidental will have him singing all the greats, from his UK smash hit Lucky Stars, to US Billboard achievement Ariel, accompanying himself on guitar and keyboards.

Beyond his hit songs, Dean has written a seminal work on synthesizers, created musical games for children, and produced several computer games.

This 2022 tour comes on the back of his most recent crowd-funded album, American Lullaby, which Dean brought out after the success of his Anniversary tour celebrating 40 years in the industry. Dean was one of the first musicians to crowd-fund his albums, relying on his loyal fans to advance buy CDs in order to finance their production.

Dean’s return to Belfast, in a brand new venue, is sure to delight fans old and new, with his stunning collection of insightful and compelling, true-to-life ‘story songs’.