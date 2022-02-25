Del Amitri set for Limelight date

Del Amitri

Del Amitri are a Scottish alternative rock band formed in Glasgow in 1980. It grew out of Justin Currie’s Jordanhill College School band.

In 1984, Del Amitri were signed by Chrysalis Records, which released their eponymous debut album in 1985

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 1985 and 2002, the band released six studio albums. Their 1995 single “Roll to Me” reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the years the line up has changed, with Currie and guitarist Iain Harvie remaining the only constant members of the band. Five Del Amitri albums have reached the Top 10 in the UK. Globally, they have sold six million albums.

The band released their seventh album, Fatal Mistakes in May 2021. The new LP marked a comeback for the band – who have largely been on hiatus since 2002’s Can You Do Me Good? – and is their first release on Cooking Vinyl.

In its first week of release, Fatal Mistakes landed at No. 5 on the UK Album Chart, marking the band’s sixth album to reach the UK Top 10.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Justin Currie said: “When we made ‘Waking Hours’ we knew there was no one else at the time who was doing that: a classic rock-pop record, very song-based, but with guitar solos and proper melodic performances. And it occurred to us a couple of years ago that, again, in Britain there’s a space for this. No band of any generation are doing this. So this feels like the right time.”

Guitarist Iain Harvie added “It’s just us, and the songs, all of it played by all five of us – no guest players or session guys. We’ve never done that before, so it’s a clean sheet, a new album, from a new band. It felt really free to make it.”