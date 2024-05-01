Emerald Park to open new rollercoasters to public following €22m investment
Two new rollercoasters will open at Emerald Park in Co Meath next month, following a €22 million (£18.8m) investment.
The 55 acre Ashbourne theme park and zoo, formerly known as Tayto Park, has confirmed its new themed area known as Tír Na nÓg, will open to visitors on May 22.
Billed as the longest intertwining family and thrill rollercoaster in Europe, the ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’ attractions represent the latest evolution of the popular family destination.
The rollercoasters have been designed and engineered by the Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, a major supplier for Disney.
Originally founded by potato and crisp entrepreneur Ray Coyle in 2010, the park was rebranded last year following Coyle family’s sale of their crisps business to Germany’s Intersnack.
Ray Coyle sadly passed away in 2022.
The park is now headed by Ray Coyle’s son Charles.
“The opening represents a new chapter in our commitment to providing guests with unparalleled experiences, whether you’re seeking family fun or an adrenaline rush,” he said.
The story behind the two-year development of the €22m development at Emerald Park is set to air in a four-part series on RTÉ One.
The first instalment of ‘Nerves of Steel’ airs on May 10 at 8.30pm.