Emerald Park to open new rollercoasters to public following €22m investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new rollercoasters will open at Emerald Park in Co Meath next month, following a €22 million (£18.8m) investment.

The 55 acre Ashbourne theme park and zoo, formerly known as Tayto Park, has confirmed its new themed area known as Tír Na nÓg, will open to visitors on May 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billed as the longest intertwining family and thrill rollercoaster in Europe, the ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’ attractions represent the latest evolution of the popular family destination.

Emerald Park's Managing Director Charles Coyle

The rollercoasters have been designed and engineered by the Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, a major supplier for Disney.

Originally founded by potato and crisp entrepreneur Ray Coyle in 2010, the park was rebranded last year following Coyle family’s sale of their crisps business to Germany’s Intersnack.

Ray Coyle sadly passed away in 2022.

The park is now headed by Ray Coyle’s son Charles.

“The opening represents a new chapter in our commitment to providing guests with unparalleled experiences, whether you’re seeking family fun or an adrenaline rush,” he said.

The story behind the two-year development of the €22m development at Emerald Park is set to air in a four-part series on RTÉ One.