Ever wanted to join a pipe band? Then Kilrea Pipe Band might just be able to help...
and live on Freeview channel 276
Then Kilrea Pipe Band, which has been going for over 100 years, might be able to be of assistance. The members are about to begin a new series of tuition classes in piping and drumming in Kilrea Orange Hall for children (eight years of age and above), young people and adults of any age interested in learning and ultimately playing with the band.
The classes are running from 7.30-8.30pm every Wednesday in Kilrea Orange Hall from April 17 onwards. A spokesperson for the band said: “Playing in pipe bands has been shown to help young people to build resilience, teamwork, friendships and confidence. In addition, although many people feel that learning a new instrument is only for young people, there is nothing to prevent others from learning new skills as well at a later age and also enjoying the social side of being in a
band.
"Playing the bagpipes has been shown to be a good way to build up lung capacity and regulate breathing and it is great for the cardiovascular system. Drumming develops the coordination of both fine and gross motor skills, mental speed and listening ability.
"Everyone is welcome to come along, either as an individual, as a group of friends or as a family and there is no charge at all for tuition or the use of the band’s instruments. Learning starts on practice chanters or with a drum pad.”
For further informationcontact 07423765654, email [email protected] or simply go along on April 17.