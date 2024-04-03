Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Then Kilrea Pipe Band, which has been going for over 100 years, might be able to be of assistance. The members are about to begin a new series of tuition classes in piping and drumming in Kilrea Orange Hall for children (eight years of age and above), young people and adults of any age interested in learning and ultimately playing with the band.

The classes are running from 7.30-8.30pm every Wednesday in Kilrea Orange Hall from April 17 onwards. A spokesperson for the band said: “Playing in pipe bands has been shown to help young people to build resilience, teamwork, friendships and confidence. In addition, although many people feel that learning a new instrument is only for young people, there is nothing to prevent others from learning new skills as well at a later age and also enjoying the social side of being in a

band.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you or any member of your family ever wanted to learn to play the bagpipes or snare, tenor or bass drum in a pipe band? If that is the case, then Kilrea Pipe Band might be able to be of assistance. Credit Kilrea Pipe Band

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Playing the bagpipes has been shown to be a good way to build up lung capacity and regulate breathing and it is great for the cardiovascular system. Drumming develops the coordination of both fine and gross motor skills, mental speed and listening ability.

"Everyone is welcome to come along, either as an individual, as a group of friends or as a family and there is no charge at all for tuition or the use of the band’s instruments. Learning starts on practice chanters or with a drum pad.”