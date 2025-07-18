Feel Good Fridays live music sessions to begin in Larne

Published 18th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A series of live music sessions is to commence on Friday, July 18 in Larne town centre.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s ‘Feel Good Fridays’ will be at Broadway, provided by Sounds Good Music.

Running from 12.30pm-2.30pm, the sessions will take place every Friday from July 18 until August 22.

Meanwhile, ‘Summer Serenades’ will also be entraining visitors at a number of the borough’s parks and open spaces every Sunday in July and August from 3–4pm, beginning with Ballymena Ukes at Ecos Ballymena on Sunday, July 20.

