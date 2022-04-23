Loading...

Festival of Fools returns to the streets of Belfast next weekend

Ireland’s largest comedy and street festival returns to Belfast from April 29 – May 2, offering four days of jam-packed, all-inclusive entertainment for the whole family at various locations across Belfast City, and with all daytime shows free to attend, this is a festival you don’t want to miss,

By Julie-Ann Spence
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 7:00 am

Returning for the first time in three years due to the global pandemic, Festival of Fools delivers its strongest programme yet, with the best local and international circus and street art talent taking over the city streets across the Bank Holiday Weekend and for the first time includes FoF After Hours (Adults Only Show).

Highlights from this year’s festival, include some highly skilled aerial work in the form of Compañia Depáso, a duo from Italy and Chile who will be performing in Writers’ Square. There’ll be mind-blowing juggling from Grant Goldie and Simon Llewellyn, award winning clowning from Italian Matteo Galbusera, and PanGottic’s internationally renowned blend of inventions and circus will bring us a rickety contraption to fling balls in the air.

For the full Festival of Fools programme of events visit; www.foolsfestival.com

