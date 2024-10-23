Final week of Portrush Music Society's Beauty and the Beast: take a look at the magic...

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:58 BST
Portrush Music Society are back on stage on Wednesday, October 23, for the final five performances of their magical production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The spell has been cast over Coleraine Leisure, the Beast is ready, and the company can’t wait to transport audiences to a world where love conquers all.

Check out some sneak peeks of the show which is sponsored by the Bayview Hotel, and get ready for an unforgettable experience.

Some tickets still remaining from EventBrite.

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Photo: JOHN PURVIS

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Portrush Music Society's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

