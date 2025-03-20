Finnis Accordion Band to host Ulster Accordion Bands session night

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:37 BST

The next Ulster Accordion Bands session night will be hosted by Finnis Accordion Band (Dolly's Brae Centenary Band) in Finnis Orange Hall, Dromara on Friday March 28 at 7:30pm.

Anyone who plays the Accordion is welcome to come along and play a few tunes and join in on the craic.

Also, those that don't play Accordion are welcome to come along, listen and enjoy the music with a cup of tea and some buns.

Ulster Accordion Bands had their first session night in Markethill in July 2023 under the leadership of Ewan McNeill and his team, to promote accordion bands and community building among the band scene in Northern Ireland.

Finnis Accordion Band is hosting the next Ulster Accordion Band session at Finnis Orange Hall, Dromara, on March 28 at 7.30pm. Pic credit: Finnis Accordion Band
This has proven to be a very enjoyable night, enjoyed by all who attend, and Finnis Accordion Band are delighted to be hosting this very special event.

Finnis Accordion Band celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.

After an eight year hiatus due to dwindling membership, the band made a welcome return in May 2023.

