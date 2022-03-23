Five Things To Do this weekend in Causeway Coast & Glens

Then take a look at our list of Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens...

1. Celebrate the Great Outdoors with a new family festival at Benone

The Great Outdoors Festival will take place at Benone on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March from 12 noon until 5pm.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be showcasing some fabulous local produce in association with Taste Causeway as part of the Slow Food Causeway celebrations, while in the Woodland Cove, chef Paula McIntyre and NI Survival will serve up some wild cooking demonstrations on the campfire.

Down on the beach, take in the spectacle of ‘The Big Blue Surf Competition’ with Longline Surf School (taking place on Saturday) while the RNLI will be advising on water safety and conducting live casualty rescue demos.

Hot Box Sea Sauna, Blokartworld and Crindle Stables will also be there throughout the weekend, alongside the Kitecrew who will display some of their weird and wonderful kites. Longline surf school will also be organising a beach clean from the Sea Shed on the Sunday morning.

For full details on the Festival and the full Spring programme of events go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/spring-2022

2. Raise a glass to new Laugh Tracks Comedy Club

Laugh Tracks Comedy Club at the Railway Arms is a monthly new comedy club that brings all the fun and excitement of live standup comedy to Coleraine and is set to bring the best local acts right to your area.

At a very affordable £5 you will get to see the acts that have been tearing up the stage in comedy clubs all over Northern Ireland and further.

This month’s club takes place on Friday (March 25) at 8pm with headliner Aaron Butler who is a mainstay in the Belfast scene and has been tour support for the likes of Ruairi Woods and Dave Elliott.

He is supported by Adam Laughlin (The Pavillion Comedy Club), Ashley Wragg (Chicken Box Comedy), Bobby Best ([email protected]) and Peter E Davidson (Edinburgh Fringe performer 2017, 2018 and 2019).

MC for the evening is the brilliant Darren McCay who is fast becoming one of the North West’s most in demand comics.

Tickets are available at Wegottickets or at the door on the night.

3. Hear the ‘Echoes of the Causeway’ with new app

Immerse yourself in the myths and magic of your surroundings with a new ‘Echoes of the Causeway’ heritage trail app for smartphones and tablets.

Developed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services in partnership with Ulster University and Big Telly Theatre Company, the free app allows you to experience the sights, sounds and secrets which exist off the beaten track.

Featuring eight separate locations, the app includes new photographs, interactive experiences and exclusive dramatic audio pieces created by writers Moyra Donaldson, Dominic Montague, Claire Savage and Jane Talbot.

From Kinbane to King’s Fort and Lig na Paiste to Lissanduff, this heritage trail celebrates the hidden gems of the Causeway Coast and Glens through their folklore, archaeology and history.

The free ‘Echoes of the Causeway’ app is available to download now at Google Play for android devices, or through the App Store for iOS.

4. Flute Band Tractor Run

Garryduff Flute Band are holding a fundraising tractor run on Saturday (March 26).

The Tractor Run leaves Garryduff Presbyterian Church Hall at 11:30am.

Registration from 10:30am. £10 per tractor including lunch.

Vintage, classic and modern vehicles all welcome.

5. New play comes to Riverside Theatre

Before You Go, a new play from theatre company Kabosh written by Laurence McKeown and directed by Paula McFetridge, which got its first showing online during the pandemic, is coming to Coleraine.

Set in Carlingford in the present day, Before You Go tells the story of 22 year-old Sorcha O’Hagan (Eimear Fearon), who is leaving for Australia.

Her bags are packed. Only an overdue conversation with her father remains.

Sorcha’s mother (Lisa Duffy), died when she was only 18 months old. Sorcha was raised by her father Brendan (James Doran) and his family.

They had a strong relationship, but his regular absenteeism was never talked about. As the sun rises on the border, the clock is ticking, and things need to be said...before she goes.

Before You Go comes to the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, on Saturday (March 26). Go to https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/

1. Garryduff Flute Band are holding a Tractor Run this Saturday Photo Sales

2. Pictured at Gortmore View Point for the launch of the new Echoes of the Causeway Coast heritage trail smartphone app are, front row, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Council’s Museum Services Engagement Officer Nic Wright, and back row, Claire Savage (writer), Dr Helen Jackson (Ulster University), Collette Quigley and Linda McCracken (Big Telly), Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle and Moyra Donaldson (writer) Photo Sales

3. Pictured at Benone where the Great Outdoors Festival takes place on March 26 and 27 are Helen Henderson from Far and Wild, John Cartwright from Stendhal, Dan Lavery from Long Line Surf School, Brian Connolly from Tourism NI, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle Photo Sales

4. Laugh Tracks Comedy Club opens this Friday with Aaron Butler and guests Photo Sales