Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Did you know that the original Ballymoney - Ballycastle rail line inspired changes across the province of Ulster?

Ballymoney Museum will be the venue for a talk by The Donegal Railway Museum entitled “The Ballycastle Railway Remembered” presented by railway historian Jim McBride.

The talk which will take place on Thursday, May 30, at 7.30pm, will feature many unpublished photographs about the famous railway which once operated between Ballycastle and Ballymoney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall McCaughan who originally is from Glenshesk and now manages the Award Winning Museum said: “We are delighted to be taking this talk to Ballymoney. North Antrim had one of the first narrow gauge networks in Ireland; in fact it was the Ballymoney - Ballycastle network that inspired the Donegal Railways to change from Standard to Narrow Gauge, ending up with Donegal having the largest narrow gauge railway in the British Isles.

Ballycastle, 1947. Credit H C Casserley.

"The Donegal Railway Museum also has in its collection, the only original Ballycastle carriage in existence which was purchased by the Donegal Railway when the Ballycastle railway closed. The Ballycastle Railway is very much part of the story of North Antrim, operating between Ballycastle and the towns between it and Ballymoney, and needs to be remembered and celebrated.

“Jim’s talk will focus on the trains that operated from Ballymoney to Ballycastle, as well as look at some of the great infrastructure built, much of which is still to be seen. The railways brought many benefits to North Antrim, not only in general mobility, but also for commerce, tourism, and much more.”