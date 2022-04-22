George Ezra Belfast and Dublin concerts: how to buy tickets

The BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician announced details today (Friday) of the much-anticipated tour, taking in 11 shows.

The tour begins at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on September 13, finishing at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on October 2.

And local fans will be delighted to hear that both Belfast and Dublin are included in the list of dates.

George Ezra has announced concert dates in Belfast and Dublin. Picture: Adam Scarborough.

The Belfast show will be on Wednesday, September 28 at the SSE Arena.

The Dublin concert will be held in 3Arena on Thursday, September 29.

When will tickets go on sale?