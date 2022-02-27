Gerry Cinnamon to play Belsonic show in Ormea Park this summer

Gerry completed a sold out major arena and outdoor tour in the summer of 2021, which included a London date at the historic Alexandra Palace, headline shows at Belsonic, Belfast, Irish Independent Park, Cork and Malahide Castle, Dublin, before returning to Glasgow to play a stadium show at Hampden Park, Scotland’s national football stadium, where all 50,000 tickets sold-out the same day they went on sale.

The continuing ascent of Gerry Cinnamon is one of contemporary music’s most outstanding stories. Rising from a self-released debut album, Gerry has become a stadium and arena-filling headliner. And as an artist, whose revealing and honest songs naturally connect with a huge and devoted audience, he’s achieved it all entirely independently.

Gerry’s eagerly anticipated second album ‘The Bonny’ was released in April 2020 and debuted at number 1 in the UK album charts.