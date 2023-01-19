Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service is pleased to unveil its latest Arts Guides packed with creative opportunities and cultural highlights.

From January until March, there’s an exciting array of events, exhibitions, and workshops to look forward to.

At Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady, highlights include the Hayward Gallery touring exhibition, ‘Arts Forms in Nature’ by Karl Blossfeldt which runs from January 20 - February 17. This is an incredible opportunity to see an exemplary collection of the internationally acclaimed artist’s close-up images of plants and flora.

In the Danny Boy Auditorium, there’s a great line up of live entertainment including Chicago Bluegrass band Special Consensus and a night of comedy from Colin Murphy.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady

As part of The Steinbeck Festival, there’ll be a performance from American Blues singer Mirenda Rosenberg, Mark Carruthers will be in conversation with Martin O’Neill OBE and Tenx9 will return with an evening of the best true-life stories about journeys. The galleries will host the Dustbowl Photo Exhibition and the Steinbeck Connection Primary School’s Competition exhibition. Visitors will have the chance to explore a selection of Steinbeck’s work through talks and book club discussions.

Over the next three months the programme also includes various film screenings, workshops in quilling, wool painting, ceramics, creative writing, and some fantastic activities for kids alongside community activities such as Sound Connections and Into Film Festival.

In Portstewart, Flowerfield Arts Centre will showcase some fantastic exhibitions including ‘Creative Voices: What Autism Means to Me in association with the Education Authority AASI, ‘Disruptive Women’ by Conflict Textiles, and ‘Uncertain Landscapes’ by contemporary artists Alex Dewart and Heather McAteer.

The auditorium will host live music, dance and film, including a performance in collaboration with Echo Echo Festival of Dance and Movement by Fiddler Ultan O'Brien (Slow Moving Clouds) and percussive dancer Nic Gareiss (This is How we Fly).

Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

Alongside this, the Replay Theatre Company will stage PRISM, its new inclusive and accessible family theatre and there will be screenings of My Year Living Mindfully and Lyra (2022) and a performance from experimental folk musician, Joshua Burnside, taking place in March.

As well as community activities including Space to Write, Into Film Festival and Friday Art Club, Flowerfield will also host several workshops and events in association with the NI Science Festival.

Learn to swing dance in a day or sign up for creative workshops in photography, ceramics, glassmaking, and painting; along with activities for children and families including a series of workshops for autistic children and a parent/carer.

Creative options for adults also extend to Ballymoney Town Hall and Sheskburn House Ballycastle, where there will be workshops in painting and patchwork.

The new Arts Guide is available to download from www.flowerfield.org or www.roevalleyarts.com or drop into Flowerfield Arts Centre or Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre to pick up a copy.

Flowerfield Arts Centre is located at 185 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, BT55 7HU, tel 028 7083 1400. Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is located at

24 Main Street, Limavady, BT49 0FJ, tel 028 7776 0650.