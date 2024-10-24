Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For some people, a performance of Handel’s Messiah with a large choir, four soloists and orchestra is a Christmas tradition – so how can this be staged in a local church?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, music lovers in Coleraine are set to find out as The Merry Opera Company bring their version of the classic to St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine on November 16.

The Company said: “In this production, the church as a setting is key: It offers no stage, no special lighting, no orchestra pit, but it does have music, usually an organ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The twelve professional singers play characters from everyday life who find themselves in this sacred place. They do not know each other, and they have their own reasons for being there. But each is in search of something — consolation, affirmation, forgiveness, direction.

Ulster Touring Opera is delighted to partner with Merry Opera Company in bringing this beautiful and innovative staged production of Handel’s iconic masterpiece to Northern Ireland. CREDIT MERRY OPERA

"Some of them carry the concept of a Messiah in their hearts; some lack that and may feel an absence; some are not religious at all. As they sing through this traditional and monumental work, they engage with each other and themselves, ultimately experiencing the transformation from need and despair to understanding and hope.”

This production was created in 2011 and has been brought back by request around Christmas and Easter almost every year since. Audiences report that it gives the work ‘new meaning’, ‘new invigoration’.

One audience member wrote: “Now, for the first time, I really understand what Christianity is all about. That doesn’t mean I believe in God, but I do now understand its moral relevance to our lives today.”

Online and telephone booking details are at www.merryopera.co.uk