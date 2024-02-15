Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Sterling has been an artiste in theatre, television, concert and recording for more than 25 years. He is known most notably for his interpretation of 'The Phantom' which he played in over 1,000 performances. He has also played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (Palace Theatre, London), to international acclaim.

Musical theatre fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see and hear Mike in person as he returns to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Saturday, February 24, for the show ‘The Phantom Returns’. Last year, Mike wowed the north coast audience with his performance and vowed to return.

Mike has starred in many concerts and UK tours including Les Misérables 10th Anniversary concert at The Royal Albert Hall, London and Cardiff Castle; West End Nights; Mike Sterling in Concert; Music from 30's to 90's; Mike's 20th Anniversary Concert tour 2004; Opera from the Heart (with Soprano 'Rosalind Plowright').

For the past two years running Mike has appeared in Cork City Hall in Ireland with consecutive two night sell out concerts with the CYO Orchestra. This is the largest orchestra Mike has appeared with totalling 145 musicians. His various one man shows are also performed on major cruise lines including Cunard, Oceania and Regent Cruises, and Royal Caribbean. His TV acting credits include: Allo, Allo, The Chief, Surgical Spirit.

Mike said: “I can’t wait to be back in Northern Ireland and I look forward to seeing everyone there again.”

Also on the bill will be Northern Ireland singer Michelle Baird who has performed in many lead roles in the province’s musical theatre groups. Michelle is also one third of the singing group The Leading Ladies and, as a student in Coleraine, performed with Portrush Music Society.

Michelle also appeared in last year’s show with Mike and she makes a welcome return – just weeks after her rock ‘n’ roll band The Soda Popz played the Coleraine venue.