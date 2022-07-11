Hugo Duncan to bring show to Red Sails Festival

Part of the station’s summer of outside broadcasts visiting towns, villages, cities and festivals right across Northern Ireland, Hugo will be joined by guests from the world of country music at the festival, broadcasting from The Crescent Bandstand, from 1.30-3pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo said: “We are literally all over the country this summer. So if you’re out and about in Portstewart on July 29 be sure to call over and see us and say hello. You never know who you might meet and you may even end up live on the radio with me!”

Hugo Duncan brings his programme live on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster from the Portstewart Red Sails Festival on Friday, July 29 from 1.30pm

Listeners can also tune in from home, work, in the car, or wherever they are on both BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.