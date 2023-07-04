Crowds flocked to the grounds of Ballymena Academy on Saturday, July 1 for the prestigious All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships.

Organised by the Joint Association Council of the RSPBA NI Branch and the Irish Pipe Band Association in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the venue was filled with the sound of pipes and drums with spectators enjoying a fun-filled day of competition.

MEA Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, who was Chieftain for the day, said: “I was honoured to play a role in this spectacular contest. I was so impressed by all the talented bands taking part – with a special mention going out to the Hugh O’Conor Pipe Band who travelled all the way from Arizona!

“Our area has a healthy tradition with pipe bands and there was a real buzz on the lead up to the event. A big well done goes out to each and every person who took part, plus all the organisers for making it such a successful event.”

The council also provided shuttle buses which brought hundreds of visitors from the venue to the shops and cafes in Ballymena town centre, showcasing the borough’s offering.

1 . All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships Spectators at the All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

2 . All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships Musicians at the All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

3 . All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships Young spectators enjoy making music. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

4 . All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships The grounds were filled with the sound of pipes and drums. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

