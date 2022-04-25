IN PICTURES: Banbridge lights up for fire festival

Praising the Festival of Fire and Light organisers. Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr said: “Last weekend we have seen the stories, folklore and heritage of Banbridge come to prominence. We have had music, poetry, lights, art, spectacular pyrotechnics and thousands of visitors supporting our efforts to establish Banbridge as a must-see destination for locals and visitors alike and it has been great to be able to showcase this to the world.

“I had the pleasure of meeting one of the world’s greatest explorers, Sir Ranulph Fiennes on Saturday for an evening of stories about his life and adventures. Banbridge is rightly proud of our very own adventurer hero Francis Crozier and we are all extremely delighted to hear from Sir Ranulph and his extraordinary life and times.

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the people who have made this festival possible. Firstly, Tourism NI who have not only provided the funding for the festival but who also supported our efforts to promote Banbridge and the wider Borough to the tourist trade.

“Banbridge has been alive over the last few days with colour, sound and vibrancy. It was particularly great to witness lots of our young people enjoying the festivities over the duration of the festival and it is a testament to the work of the team that so many have enjoyed what has been on offer.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to the representatives of the Banbridge Working Group. This group has steered the work that Council and its partners have undertaken over the last year or so in the town in preparation for an increase of visitors, improving the infrastructure and contributing to the development of a vibrant town centre. This work is very much appreciated and I hope to see it continuing into the future.”

Photographs by Hunter Bros