Opry le Daniel, TG4 television’s highest rating country music series of concerts, returns to the Millennium Forum, Derry/Londonderry, from Monday, March 24.

Recorded before a live audience over three nights, March 24, 25 and 26 with two concerts per night, Opry le Daniel will offer a different music theme each evening.

A variety of special guests will be joining legendary host presenter Daniel O’Donnell on stage to perform many favourite songs.

Daniel O'Donnell said: "I am absolutely delighted to be back on stage recording for this new series of Opry le Daniel. It is always a pleasure to perform in front of the great audiences in Derry's Millennium Forum. And what a line-up we have this time round, you won't want to miss it. So get your tickets and I look forward to seeing you all there."

Now in its fifteenth season, Ireland’s Number One country music artist Daniel O’ Donnell has hosted the biggest names in country music from the world stage with artists including Charley Pride, Crystal Gayle and Rita Coolidge, and not forgetting many of Ireland’s home-grown talent.

This season of concerts begins on Monday, March 24, introducing ‘New Country’ artists Jamie Donnelly (Strabane), Jack Keogh (Co. Wicklow) and Patricia Maguire (Newtownstewart).There will also be ‘Classic Country’ performances from Michael English (Co.Kildare),Gerry Guthrie (Co. Mayo) and Lisa McHugh from Glasgow.

While on Tuesday, March 25 ‘Country ‘n’ Irish’ features TR Dallas (Co. Westmeath), Dominic Kirwan (Omagh) and Claudia (Co.Galway). And the ‘Special Tribute Show: John Denver’ will see performances from Marc Roberts (Co. Mayo), Gina (Co. Cork), and John Hogan (Co.Westmeath).

On Wednesday, March 26, ‘Country Folk’ includes performances from Tully (Lisnaskea), Ceol from Dublin, and The Henry Girls (Malin, Co. Donegal). With ‘Celtic Country’ finishing up the series of recordings with Dan McCabe (Co. Kildare) and The High Kings (Dublin).

Tickets for 'Opry le Daniel' are now on sale priced at £25, available directly from the Millennium Forum website:

https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/opry-le-daniel/ or by calling the Millennium Forum box office on: 028 7126 4455.

