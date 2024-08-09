Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of talented upcoming writers from the Borough, who were recently awarded John Hewitt Bursaries, have been congratulated by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards were allocated by Council earlier this year and allowed four successful recipients from the Borough to attend the John Hewitt Society International Summer School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recipients of the 2024 bursary holders were: Devin Kennedy – Coleraine; Mary Farrell – Portstewart; Jackie Morrison – Bushmills and Darcy Winchborne – Ballycastle.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan welcomed those who were able to attend to a reception saying: “Congratulations to the four local writers for being selected for Council’s John Hewitt Bursary.

Pictured outside Council’s Civic Headquarters; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan who joins (front row l-r) Alderman Yvonne Boyle, Mary Farell (recipient of John Hewitt bursary), Joan Baird and (back row l-r) Dr Frank Ferguson Chair of the John Hewitt Society Research Director - English Language and Literature Ulster University and Devin Kennedy (recipient of John Hewitt bursary). CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

“It was interesting to talk to these writers today and hear about how the bursary support and attendance at the writing school has helped them. The Arts sector is one that cannot be underestimated, and I look forward to seeing how their careers progress into the future.”