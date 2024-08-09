John Hewitt Bursary recipients congratulated by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The awards were allocated by Council earlier this year and allowed four successful recipients from the Borough to attend the John Hewitt Society International Summer School.
The recipients of the 2024 bursary holders were: Devin Kennedy – Coleraine; Mary Farrell – Portstewart; Jackie Morrison – Bushmills and Darcy Winchborne – Ballycastle.
The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan welcomed those who were able to attend to a reception saying: “Congratulations to the four local writers for being selected for Council’s John Hewitt Bursary.
“It was interesting to talk to these writers today and hear about how the bursary support and attendance at the writing school has helped them. The Arts sector is one that cannot be underestimated, and I look forward to seeing how their careers progress into the future.”