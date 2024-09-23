John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival returns to Donaghmore
Bringing a blend of familiar faces and new talent to the Old Cross Arts Centre, the festival weekend is dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of legendary traditional Irish musician, John O’Neill.
Hosted by singer songwriter Malachi Cush, the festival is a highlight in Co Tyrone’s traditional music calendar, attracting top-tier international talent to perform, an enduring testament to the true spirit of Irish music in the area.
Festival goers will be enthralled and uplifted by the unforgettable sounds of some of the island’s biggest names in folk and traditional music with the line up including Sean Keane, known for his unique and penetrating voice and captivating talent as a multi-instrumentalist.
On Friday night Sean will be joined by Máirín Brown and Brendan Browne from the Galway band Backwest.
The show will be opened by Brookeborough man, Brian McGrath, a gifted piano and banjo player who carries a stunning knowledge of the ‘old music’ with a distinctive sound that reflects the 1920s piano style, accompanied by accordion player Darren Breslin from Lisnaskea.
On Saturday morning, musicians of any musical prowess can attend a range of workshops for children and adults where they will be tutored by international performers who have a proven track record as teachers and educationalists.
There will be workshops in singing, whistle, piano, flute, guitar, accordion, concertina, fiddle and banjo.
On Saturday evening, John O’Neill’s granddaughters, Niamh and Ciara McCrystal will open the evening for Lúnasa, one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.
Speaking about the festival which was created by John’s family through The John O’Neill Trust, John’s daughter Clare McCrystal said: “This year’s John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival programme includes a diverse range of musical talent which will appeal to all ages.
"From workshops to traditional music sessions and sets by some of the country’s most acclaimed performers, I am thrilled that the festival is firmly established in the traditional music calendar as a lasting legacy to my dad’s memory.
“As well as entertaining traditional music enthusiasts with our concerts, I am passionate about introducing traditional music to the next generation and our music workshops will be open to children from five years and older.
"This year we are also offering children a complimentary ticket to see the pioneers of Irish music at one of our concerts as I believe it is extremely important for children interested in Irish music to get the opportunity see these wonderful musicians perform.”
The John O’Neill Traditional Folk and Music Festival concerts take place in the Old Cross Arts Centre, St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore, on Friday 27 and Saturday September 28 at 8.00pm (doors open from 7.00pm) and weekend tickets granting admission to both evening headline concerts can be purchased for £40.
On Saturday, Festival Workshops, priced at £25.00 each, take place from 11am to 2pm in St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore.
On Sunday, September 29, at 3pm the Festival will close with a session in Hayden’s Bar in Pomeroy.
Festival goers can also enjoy an exhibition featuring the latest artwork from local artist Jim McKee entitled ‘Keeper of the Flame’ at the Old Cross Arts Centre throughout the weekend where there is also a full bar.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/jonfest