Larne: St Cedma's Church to host concert by award-winning group Live Issue
St. Cedma's Church is hosting a concert by the award-winning band on Friday, April 4, at 7.30 pm.
Since Live Issue reformed back in 2006, the members of the band have had many opportunities to share their Christian faith throughout the British Isles and beyond.
In that time Live Issue has released four albums, produced a television series for Revelation TV, undertaken several very successful tours of the United States, including appearances on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and had the opportunity to record with many of the top American artists of country and gospel music.
The group was also invited to perform at the ‘International Festival of Country Music’ held in the SSE Arena in Belfast. During this event, Live Issue had the opportunity to share the stage with artists such as Reba McEntire, Asleep At The Wheel, Ricky Skaggs and the late George Hamilton IV.
Live Issue made history in Nashville by becoming the first country band from Ireland – and only the second group from the British Isles - to perform on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.
Live Issue comprises of Colin Elliott, Roy Dreaning, Sam Armstrong, Carl Sands and Ivan McLernon.
‘New Christian Music’ named Live Issue as Artist of the Year for four consecutive years in the country gospel category and in 2014 the group was awarded Country Band of the Year in the Northern Ireland Gospel Music Awards.