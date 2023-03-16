Register
Last chance to catch Steinbeck Dustbowl Photo Exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is hosting its Steinbeck Dustbowl Photo Exhibition for the second consecutive year.

By Una Culkin
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:46 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:46 GMT

Part of the Steinbeck Festival, which this year is themed around ‘The Journey’, the judging panel was tasked with selecting entries that best encapsulated Steinbeck’s legacy.

The competition attracted many superb photographs, showcasing a great variety of thematic interpretations, many of which could easily be imagined gracing the dust cover of a Steinbeck novel.

20 photographs were selected for the exhibition, with the overall winner John Williams presented with a bespoke piece of pottery made by acclaimed local potter, Adam Frew.

Three others were selected for special commendation due to the high standard.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was very pleased to attend the exhibition launch event, and present John with his prize as our very worthy winner.

“Once again the organisers and judges were greatly encouraged by the interest in this competition, and the high standard of entries received were superb.

“Last year’s exhibition was a widely acclaimed success, visited in person and virtually by over 2000 viewers, and I am sure this latest collection will prove to be just as popular.”

The exhibition is free to visit and open to the public until Saturday, March 25.

For more information visit https://www.roevalleyarts.com/

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, presents John Williams, the overall winner of the Dustbowl photography competition, with his prize, a piece of pottery made by Adam Frew.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, presents John Williams, the overall winner of the Dustbowl photography competition, with his prize, a piece of pottery made by Adam Frew. Photo: s

Dougie Bartlett, Steinbeck Festival Director, The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, overall winner John Williams and Harry Coates, Steinbeck Festival Director.

Dougie Bartlett, Steinbeck Festival Director, The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, overall winner John Williams and Harry Coates, Steinbeck Festival Director. Photo: s

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, presents John Williams, the overall winner of the Dustbowl photography competition, with his prize, a piece of pottery made by Adam Frew.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, presents John Williams, the overall winner of the Dustbowl photography competition, with his prize, a piece of pottery made by Adam Frew. Photo: s

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with entrants of the competition

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with entrants of the competition Photo: s

