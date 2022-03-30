Lenten organ recital at St Cedma’s Church in Larne

St Cedma’s Church of Ireland, Larne (image Google maps).

Almost exactly two years since the last Lenten organ recital series was suspended due to the pandemic, the afternoon engagement will return on Friday, April 8 at 1pm in St Cedma’s.

The church’s organist, Dr Mark McKinty, will play a short repertoire of contemplative music to reflect on the period of Lent ahead of Holy Week and Easter.

The church last hosted a recital in September 2021 to mark the 140th anniversary of the installation of the Conacher organ in 1881.

All are welcome to attend. Entrance is free, although retiring donations will be gratefully received towards the Bishops’ Appeal in aid of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.