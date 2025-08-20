Lisburn & Castlereagh marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day by paying tribute to local war hero Professor Frank Pantridge

It was also an opportunity to honour the enduring legacy of Professor Frank Pantridge, a most distinguished war veteran and medical innovator.

The commemorations took place in partnership with the Royal British Legion (Lisburn Branch) and the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Association (NMBVA).

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the city’s War Memorial, hosted by the Royal British Legion, followed by a parade at Lagan Valley Island led by the NMBVA and finishing with a commemorative service and exhibition at Lagan Valley Island.

The focal point of the event was a moving service at the Professor Frank Pantridge Memorial, where wreaths were laid by dignitaries and veterans in tribute to all who served in the Far East during the Second World War and in later conflicts in Malaya and Borneo.

The Mayor , Alderman Amanda Grehan, laid a wreath on behalf of the council and said: “It is a privilege to mark this milestone 80 years since the end of the Second World War. VJ Day brought peace after unimaginable hardship, and it is vital that we remember those who served, often in harrowing conditions, with the honour and gratitude they deserve.

“Today we also celebrate the life and legacy of Professor Frank Pantridge, born in Hillsborough, who, after surviving captivity in Singapore, returned to transform emergency medical care with the invention of the portable defibrillator. His courage continues to inspire generations.”

After laying a wreath on behalf of the UK Government, Northern Ireland Office Lords spokesperson, Baroness Anderson, said: "Marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, it was truly humbling to join the Lisburn commemorations, to pay my respects on behalf of the UK Government, and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf, as well as honouring the legacy of Professor Frank Pantridge."

Deputy Mayor and VJ Day 80 Working Group Chair, Alderman Hazel Legge, added: “This joint ceremony is a powerful reflection of the values we hold dear; service, sacrifice and community.

"It brings us together in remembrance of those who gave their all during the Second World War and recognises a local figure whose contribution to global health was born from the horrors of war.”

1 . Lisburn and Castlereagh mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in conjunction with the Royal British Legion (Lisburn Branch) and the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Association (NMBVA) have marked VJ Day and paid tribute to local war hero Professor Frank Pantridge Photo: LCCC

