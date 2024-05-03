Lisburn Community Choir was in fine voice for their concert at the Ulster Hall

The choirs performed popular pop songs from various decades, alongside the Barry Male Voice Choir and guest soloists Aideen Fox and Mark Leeman. The evening was compered masterfully and with great humour by Laura Kerr.

The children's choir delighted the crowd with lively renditions of songs by artists like Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. The highlight of the evening was an epic Britpop medley and an ABBA singalong finale that had the audience dancing in their seats.

The collaboration between the two adult choirs from different countries brought a unique sound to the performance, leaving the audience wanting more.

Lisburn Community Choir once again showcased their talent and passion for music, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended the event.

The event was also a fundraiser for two of the choirs’ chosen charities for this year - Pretty n Pink and Angel Wishes.

A collection on the night organised by choir member Samantha Connor, with the help of match-funding by John Thompson and Sons Ltd, raised around £4000.

Over the weekend the guests of Lisburn Community Choir, Barry Male Voice Choir, were invited by Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford to perform at Stormont.

The rich sounds of Welsh male voices filled the hall as an audience mainly made up from Lisburn Community choir members and friends were entertained by a varied programme of hymns, Welsh traditional music, and contemporary songs. Lisburn Community Choir leader, Tim Reynolds, performed two solos with the choir. His association with them dates to being invited to one of their annual concerts as a guest soloist when he lived in Wales two decades ago.

Lagan Valley MLA, David Honeyford, hosted the choir at Stormont and presented them with a special plague from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on behalf of the Lord Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Andrew Gowan.

1 . The sound of music fills the Ulster Hall as Lisburn Community Choir take to the stage Lisburn Community Choir and special guests recently performed at the Ulster Hall Photo: Keith Wilson

2 . The sound of music fills the Ulster Hall as Lisburn Community Choir take to the stage Lisburn Children's Choir delighted the audience at their concert at the Ulster Hall Photo: Keith Wilson

3 . The sound of music fills the Ulster Hall as Lisburn Community Choir take to the stage Lisburn Children's Choir joined Lisburn Community Choir for their concert at the Ulster Hall Photo: Keith Wilson

4 . The sound of music fills the Ulster Hall as Lisburn Community Choir take to the stage The evening was compered masterfully and with great humour by Laura Kerr. Photo: Keith Wilson