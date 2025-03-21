Lisburn singer songwriter releases his debut single

Lisburn man David Murphy is celebrating following the release of his debut single ‘Promised Land’.

David comes from a musical family, with his parents being the owners of the well-known local piano specialist store – AA Music.

His parents also performed together as cabaret singers and his brother Paul has released a number of songs over the years.

The family have performed together regularly but this is David’s first time stepping out on his own and releasing a single he has written himself.

Lisburn singer songwriter David Murphy has just released his debut single 'Promised Land'. Pic credit: David Murphy

“It has always been a dream of mine to do something musical myself,” David explained.

‘Promised Land’ shares a message of David’s strong Christian faith, however, the contemporary rock song will mean just as much to those with no faith at all.

“The song is very contemporary for a Christian song,” he continued. “It is from the heart.

"For me I always start on the lyrics before I find the tune. I have always done it that way.

"For me it means a lot. I want to say something in what I write.

"My Christian walk and faith has always been very strong and I wouldn’t sing songs that would be degrading.

"I want songs that are uplifting and say something good.

“The ‘Promised Land’ can be whatever you want it to be, it doesn’t even need to be in a Christian context.

"The song is about perseverance, that God will see you through.”

David is hoping to start working on an EP next so that he can share more of his music.

‘Promised Land’ is out available now on all the usual services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.