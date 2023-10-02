Register
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

‘Live Music Now’ brings free lunchtime concerts for seniors to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is delighted to partner with Live Music Now for the ‘Light Music and Lunch’ concert series.
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
‘Live Music Now’ brings free lunchtime concerts for seniors to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council‘Live Music Now’ brings free lunchtime concerts for seniors to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
‘Live Music Now’ brings free lunchtime concerts for seniors to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

This is a great opportunity for older people and their friends to come together on Tuesday, October 3, from 1pm-3pm and share an enjoyable afternoon in the company of Live Music Now musicians.

You can expect a fantastic range of lively jigs, reels and songs that will lift your spirits and have your feet tapping. Fánaid’s music draws from the traditional musicians they meet and play with at festivals and sessions throughout the country and beyond.

Each informal concert will include lunch and the chance to chat and make new friends. Tickets are free, but booking is required.

There will also be further concerts on November 7 and December 19; musicians to be announced soon. To book for any of the ‘Light Music and Lunch’ concerts visit roevalleyarts.com or call 028 7776 0650.

Related topics:Tickets