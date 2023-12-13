Register
BREAKING

Marvin Humes is out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle and heading for the Causeway Coast

Fresh from the Australian jungle, JLS star Marvin Humes is making his way to the Causeway Coast in the new year.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Marvin Humes is heading to the north coast in January. Credit Kellys PortrushMarvin Humes is heading to the north coast in January. Credit Kellys Portrush
Marvin Humes is heading to the north coast in January. Credit Kellys Portrush

Last week, Marvin became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from this year’s series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here which was won by ex-Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

In January, the Kellys Complex in Portrush will present Marvin Humes’ DJ Set to Causeway Coast audiences. The event will take place on Saturday, January 13. Tickets on sale now from EventBrite

Related topics:Causeway CoastTicketsChelsea