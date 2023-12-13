Marvin Humes is out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle and heading for the Causeway Coast
Fresh from the Australian jungle, JLS star Marvin Humes is making his way to the Causeway Coast in the new year.
Last week, Marvin became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from this year’s series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here which was won by ex-Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.
In January, the Kellys Complex in Portrush will present Marvin Humes’ DJ Set to Causeway Coast audiences. The event will take place on Saturday, January 13. Tickets on sale now from EventBrite