In January 2022, Ballywillan Drama Group packed out Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre with their show ‘The Best of Broadway and the West End’ so what better way to start 2023 than with ‘The Best of Broadway and the West End 2’ - a brand spanking new show with a completely new selection of songs from the best musicals.

The show features all the regular stars and ensemble of Ballywillan’s big musicals as they take a second journey through some of the best shows ever written. The company of over 40 have been hard at work and are keenly awaiting opening night!

With numbers from musicals as diverse as Guys and Dolls, Oliver!, Waitress, Anything Goes, Fame, South Pacific, The Lion King, Billy Elliot, Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge, Ghost, Kinky Boots, Frozen and many more, this wonderful show will, once again, delight, surprise and entertain. (all songs are new and were not included in the previous show).

Booking is now open, so be sure to book your seats for an evening of toe-tapping, full-on musical entertainment as the six performances are sure to fill up quickly.

And for anyone wondering “Where is Kinky Boots?” - well, the cast and production team are busy rehearsing for this fantastic feel-good show too! Kinky Boots will strut onto the Riverside stage during May and June 2023 for sixteen amazing performances.

This will be one show you do NOT want to miss with laugh-a-minute dialogue plus fabulous songs and dazzling dance routines.

Booking now open for both shows at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

