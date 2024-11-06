'Modern day Luke Kelly' to perform in Camlough's Cafe Mon Abri next month

George Murphy is coming to Camlough in December.

​A musician described as a ‘modern day Luke Kelly’ is set to play in Camlough’s Cafe Mon Abri in early December.

​Dublin’s George Murphy – who usually performs for larger crowds alongside his eight-piece band the Rising Sons – is looking forward to performing solo in the cafe’s ‘intimate’ venue on Thursday December 5.

“I very seldom do solo shows anymore, but I find them as a welcome change when they do come along,” he said.

“I have been performing in front of five, six, seven hundred people with the Rising Sons, but sometimes I genuinely prefer going into a room with just 50 or 60 people, because I love that laidback, intimate atmosphere.

"I’m hoping that I can strip back these songs to their origins of just one voice and one instrument, whilst still giving them the justice they deserve.

“I have had Piaras Ó Lorcáin on a few shows with me, and he recommended the venue. He says it’s a great spot to play and that the audience are always very receptive.”

Des Murphy, who helped organise the gig alongside Tommy Fegan and the Traditional Arts Partnership, gave a glowing endorsement of Murphy’s talents.

“Out of the blue, Piaras Ó Lorcáin approached me about George doing a show.

“I’m a huge fan of George Murphy and the Rising Sons; I follow them all the time. He is unreal. Tommy describes him as a ‘modern day Luke Kelly’.

“He is well up for it. What he likes about these kind of gigs is the real personal face-to-face connection with the audience. No bars, no tills, no clinking of glasses.

“It was a great coup to get him to perform. He performed ‘The Fairytale of New York’ at Shane MacGowan’s funeral. He is an amazing, spectacular, character.

“For Camloch and the cafe, it is a huge event and it is going to be a great night.”

Tickets for the event are selling out fast, but can be reserved for £10 by contacting 07786050784 or [email protected].

Cafe Mon Abri have many more upcoming events to look forward to throughout the coming months with Conor Sands performing on Thursday November 29 (sold out), the Railway Ramblers performing on Friday January 31 and Oisin McCann performing on Friday April 25.