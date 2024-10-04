Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a sell-out concert last year, the Ulster Orchestra is looking forward to returning to Coleraine for one night only on Thursday, November 14.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the company of conductor and soloist Michael Collins, as he brings his musicality and mastery of both the clarinet and the conductor’s podium to Coleraine, the concert wil take place in the Diamond at Ulster University.

Concerts outside Belfast form an important part of the Orchestra’s activity, providing a fantastic opportunity for audiences across Northern Ireland to experience the magic of a full, live orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the Ulster Orchestra for a fantastic evening as Michael Collins exhibits his virtuosic performance skills in lesser-known gems for the clarinet, as well as leading the orchestra with his characteristic flair as a conductor. More Than Mozart opens with Grażyna Bacewicz’s vibrant, driving Concerto for String Orchestra, before Michael performs Crusell’s Second Clarinet Concerto, a piece full of exuberance and lyrical grace and Busoni’s Concertino, a virtuosic 20th century tour-de-force written in the style of Mozart.

After a sell-out concert last year, the Ulster Orchestra is looking forward to returning to Coleraine for one night only in the company of conductor and soloist Michael Collins, as he brings his musicality and mastery of both the clarinet and the conductor's podium to The Diamond, Ulster University on Thursday, November 14. Credit Ulster Orchestra

And it’s Mozart, with whom Michael has a special affinity, who closes the concert; the exhilarating pinnacle of all his symphonic writing, Symphony No. 41 Jupiter.

So don’t miss out on the exciting return to Coleraine on Thursday, November 14 at 7.30pm and spend an evening with the Ulster Orchestra and Michael Collins. A wonderful night, not to be missed – and early booking is advisable.

Tickets for the concert cost £19 (£8 for under 26s) and are available online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by calling 028 70 123 123.