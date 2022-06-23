Musician Pat McManus To perform at annual tribute to Rory Gallagher

Gallagher, who made Belfast his second musical home, will be remembered by some of the country’s top musicians at the Black Box on the afternoon of Saturday June 25 at 1pm.

McManus said he looked forward to paying his own personal tribute to Gallagher. “Over the years and all through my career, Belfast has been a city that welcomes me,” he said. “Likewise with Rory Gallagher, as the people of Belfast welcomed him in, supported his style of music and gave him room to grow musically, Rory never forgot that. He always came back to Belfast and the wider Northern Irish community even through the dark days. For me it’s still an immense pleasure to play to the people in my home land of Northern Ireland.”