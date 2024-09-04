New Balnamore choir aims to bring community together through music
A new community choir has been formed in Balnamore and they want your voice!
The organisers are excited to invite anyone interested to the first meeting of the Balnamore Community Choir on Monday, September 9, at 7pm in Balnamore Community Centre.
This choir is all about bringing the community together through song. Whether you're a professional singer or just love to sing in the shower, the choir welcomes adults and children of secondary school age.
Cost is just £2 per session, which goes towards refreshments and hall hire.