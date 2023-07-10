New Zealand native turned County Down resident Chris Reid has told how he came to be regarded as a valued member of Baillies Mills Accordion Band.

Chris, who was born in New Zealand and grew up in the Hutt Valley, just north of the capital city, Wellington, is a key player in Baillies Mills Accordion Band based in the rolling drumlins of County Down, and is set to play the Kiwi National Anthem ‘God Defend New Zealand’ with extra gusto when the band headlines the July 29 Strawberry Fayre at The Ballance House.

"I had no plans to leave New Zealand, other than to see some of the world for a few months,” explains Chris.

Kiwi Chris Reid, first on right, second rank. Image: Contributed

“The year I left school my mum suggested we both head to Northern Ireland to see family.”

But love struck as Chris met his now-wife Florence, with Chris later studying and graduating in Psychology from Queen’s University, Belfast, followed by marriage, family and career, all in Northern Ireland, but with holidays in New Zealand.

“I ended up working for the last 25 years before retirement at one of the happiest places possible to imagine, Stranmillis University College, Belfast, lecturing in IT to student teachers,” Chris says.

“Now Northern Ireland is home, and New Zealand is my second home for holidays. I am a young retiree, and both our children are Northern Ireland born and bred but they have visited family in New Zealand several times and may well take a year out at some stage for a working holiday down under.”

Indeed, it was Chris’s son, who at 12 years of age, like many an Ulster lad, had a desire to play the drum in a marching band, who kick-started Chris’ future with Baillies Mills. Naturally Chris and Florence opted to suss out the local band scene to find a suitable group of musicians for a young person to join.

Through a family friend Florence was put in contact with Brian Johnston, then a member of Baillies Mills. Father and son were invited along to Monday night rehearsals with Chris as ‘taxi driver’ sitting for two hours until home time at 10pm.

Then one evening band musical director Aubrey Campbell asked Chris “Would you consider joining the band to play an accordion?” Needless to say, Brian Johnston was at Chris’s front door first thing the following morning with an accordion and huge file of music.

“Aside from the sheer joy of creating music, the comradeship of being in a successful band is just so important in life. Even more so now I am retired.

"We are not a competition band, but play at a huge range of events, from church halls to the Belfast Waterfront Hall and Lisburn Island. Taking part in the City of London Lord Mayor’s parade, the Norwegian National Day parade through Oslo and, above all, at the Menin Gate in Ypres and before the Ulster Tower, Thiepval is a huge honour.

“Closer to home we play at residential homes, charity fundraising events, church services, in town parks and National Trust gardens, for Remembrance Sunday parades and, of course, during those special days at The Ballance House. Always memorable with a very special atmosphere for those of us from New Zealand”.