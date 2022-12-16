The GRAMMY-nominated hymnwriters from Ballybogey will perform some of their best-known hymns including ‘In Christ Alone’ and ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death’ in their home city on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
The Belfast show will feature an array of guest artists and the Getty’s band of internationally renowned musicians, all accompanied by the New Irish Arts Orchestra and a mass choir.
The concert marks the couple’s first performance in Northern Ireland since their GRAMMY nomination for their album Confessio – Irish American Roots in the Best Roots Gospel Album Category.
The album was penned and recorded on the north coast during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been described by the couple as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”. The tour will then take the hymn-writing duo to the Star Theatre in Singapore followed by the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or directly from the SSE Arena website.
Speaking ahead of the Sing! World Tour, Keith Getty OBE, said: “It is always a tremendous honour to play in front of any audience, but there is something special about performing in front of a home crowd, especially following our GRAMMY nomination for an album dedicated to our home.
“Kristyn and I are both extremely fortunate to be able to travel the world and share our music and passion for hymnwriting with amazing audiences, but we are thrilled to kick off the world tour at the SSE arena in Belfast.”