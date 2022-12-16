World-renowned hymnwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty have announced they will kickstart their Sing! World Tour at Belfast’s SSE Arena before shows in Singapore and Sydney.

The GRAMMY-nominated hymnwriters from Ballybogey will perform some of their best-known hymns including ‘In Christ Alone’ and ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death’ in their home city on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The Belfast show will feature an array of guest artists and the Getty’s band of internationally renowned musicians, all accompanied by the New Irish Arts Orchestra and a mass choir.

Advertisement

The concert marks the couple’s first performance in Northern Ireland since their GRAMMY nomination for their album Confessio – Irish American Roots in the Best Roots Gospel Album Category.

Most Popular

The Gettys will bring their Sing! World Tour to Belfast on Saturday 17 June 2023

Advertisement

The album was penned and recorded on the north coast during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been described by the couple as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”. The tour will then take the hymn-writing duo to the Star Theatre in Singapore followed by the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or directly from the SSE Arena website.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the Sing! World Tour, Keith Getty OBE, said: “It is always a tremendous honour to play in front of any audience, but there is something special about performing in front of a home crowd, especially following our GRAMMY nomination for an album dedicated to our home.