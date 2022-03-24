Nile Rodgers returns to Londonderry for summer concert

Nile Rodgers performing with Chic during the City of Culture year in 2013.

The outdoor concert will take place nine years on from their iconic performances during the City of Culture programme, one of the highlights of the 2013 programme.

Composer, producer, arranger and guitarist Rodgers will be performing in St Columb’s Park on Sunday June 26th as part of the Celtronic Festival, which has received funding through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Headline Events fund.

Rodgers is the co-founder of Chic and is well known across the world for his work, which has won him multiple Grammys, as well as his productions for and collaborations with other famous artists, including David Bowie and Madonna.

Mayor Graham Warke said: “The news today that we will be welcoming Nile Rodgers & Chic back to our city this summer is fantastic. His two gigs to sold-out crowds in 2013 were some of the best concerts we have ever hosted, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. It was one of the highlights of our City of Culture programme, and we are delighted that Nile and his team are coming back this summer.

“It’s one of many great gigs that will take place as part of the Celtronic festival, and I’m pleased that Derry City and Strabane District Council are able to support them through our Headline Events fund.”

Tickets will go on sale for the Nile Rodgers & Chic gig at 10am on Friday March 25th at Eventbrite.com