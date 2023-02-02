Glenarm Castle, Slemish Mountain and Glenariff Forest Park feature in a new online series exploring their links with Ulster Scots.

The series, entitled Discover Ulster-Scots Places Northern Ireland, features seven ten-minute films showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s finest tourist attractions.

For centuries, the comings and goings of folk between Ulster and Scotland have left their mark on the landscape and people of this Island. With this in mind, Discover Ulster-Scots Places puts the spotlight on North Antrim’s landmarks with special emphasis on their links to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

Presenter of Slemish Mountain and Glenarm, Lolly Spence said: “The impact of Scottish migration to Ulster, over many centuries, can be traced in our architecture, heritage, folklore, language and industry. It was a joy to work on this series which showcases our breath-taking geography and celebrates our cultural achievements."

Slemish Mountain

Presenter of Glenariff Forest Park, Jane Rea said: “It’s always a joy to get out and explore what this fabulous little country has to offer. From my home on the east coast of County Antrim where I see Scotland every day, to the far-flung corners of Fermanagh, it’s been great to revisit connections both geographically and historically between the two shores.

“There’s so much to discover about the people, places and built heritage right here on our doorstep, and all wrapped up in the most glorious of landscapes, with the world’s best tea and buns to keep you fuelled up on your adventures."