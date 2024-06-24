Northern Ireland hymn-writing couple Keith & Kristyn Getty bring Christmas show to Belfast
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland's own hymn-writing couple Keith & Kristyn Getty are set to bring their Christmas show to the SSE Arena, Belfast, on December 20.
‘Home for Christmas’ will feature a new Irish choir and orchestra accompanying the GRAMMY®-nominated recording artists known for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone”.
The Christmas tour by the Ballybogey couple will feature brand new songs from Keith and Kristyn Getty, along with many traditional Christmas carols.
Tickets are on sale from the SSE Arena www.ssearenabelfast.com