Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland's own hymn-writing couple Keith & Kristyn Getty are set to bring their Christmas show to the SSE Arena, Belfast, on December 20.

‘Home for Christmas’ will feature a new Irish choir and orchestra accompanying the GRAMMY®-nominated recording artists known for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone”.

The Christmas tour by the Ballybogey couple will feature brand new songs from Keith and Kristyn Getty, along with many traditional Christmas carols.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...