Northern Irish Christian hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty will have their GRAMMY Awards debut on Sunday (February 5).

The Gettys will travel to Los Angeles for the 65th GRAMMY Awards 2023, having been nominated for their album Confessio – Irish American Roots.

A landmark moment in the pair’s career, which has seen them rise to fame as the world’s most successful hymn writing duo, the couple are nominated alongside world-renowned artists such as Willie Nelson.

They are nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album Category which is for albums that feature more than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Keith and Kristyn Getty

Described as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”, Confessio showcases 15 modern and timeless hymns including renditions of Be Thou My Vision, Amazing Grace and It Is Well With My Soul, as well as their own In Christ Alone and Immigrant’s Song.

Recorded on the North Coast as the Getty’s spent time at home during the pandemic, Confessio traces their journey back to Northern Ireland to explore the connection between the island’s enduring faith music heritage and its legacy in America, from St Patrick and Be Thou My Vision to their own work and Kristyn’s duet version of In Christ Alone with Alison Krauss.

It highlights traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation and features performances from an array of guests including multiple GRAMMY-award winning artists Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kirk Whalum, as well as their daughters making an appearance.

The couple’s GRAMMY nomination comes ahead of the Sing! World Tour which will kickstart at Belfast’s SSE Arena before shows in the Star Theatre, Singapore and the Sydney Opera House, Australia.

Keith Getty OBE said: “We are honoured to be nominated for our first Grammy Award, especially for an album that is dedicated to our home, the place that gave the origins and meaning to why we write hymns. We made this album during the pandemic when we were home with our daughters in NI. It started one day as I was at Ballycastle harbour looking out to sea, reflecting on our heritage and the gift it is to be from here.

“Kristyn and I had a lot of fun creating this album. We recorded Amazing Grace in “Harry’s Shack” on Portstewart Strand, which they kindly opened for us during the pandemic to make the recording, and our own version of “It Is Well With My Soul” was recorded at Downhill Beach and Mussenden Temple. Some of the tracks were even simply recorded in the outdoor ‘Cove’ in our home outside Bushmills.

“We were not expecting a Grammy nomination for a project which in many ways is a love letter to our home, and we are so grateful to have contributions from the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, and Kirk Whalum as well as many of our own team. Our desire for this album was to shine light on the hope of the Gospel, the Christian heritage of the West, the importance of hymn singing, and ultimately the beauty of Christ.