Northern Ireland’s largest accordion festival will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick on Saturday, March 8.

The 26th annual NI Open Accordion Championships have attracted 190 entries with competitors from the Irish Republic, Scotland, England, Wales, Portugal, and Germany as well as a strong local entry.

Catering for all types of accordion music there will be solo, duet, group, orchestral, marching band and drum majors sections suitable for all ages and grades ranging in styles from classical and continental to traditional.

Again there has been a bumper entry in the marching band sections and the organisers say it is great to see so much local interest.

The championships cater for all types of accordion music. Photo: submitted

Starting at 9:00am and running to 5pm, the daytime activities will culminate with a massed band finale and drum majors display and competition. There will also be a number of trade exhibitors to add to the interest and atmosphere.

On the Friday night a free and easy concert will be held in the Donegore Suite featuring top accordionists Anne-Marie Devine and Sean O'Neill; Tom Cruickshank; Barry Smith; Carlo Pesticcio; Alan Shute; The Knockagh Singers; Julie Best and Jean Corrigan and Helen Rich.

Organiser Clyde Johnston added: “Then, on the Saturday night, at the prize presentation, there shall be a 45-minute concert featuring the fabulous Northern Lasses together with a number of prize winners from previous years. This will be followed by the prize presentation and gala dance.

"These exciting Accordion Championships promise to deliver an extravaganza of accordion music catering for all tastes.

"Daytime admission is free so come along to the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick on 7 and 8 March and enjoy a musical treat.”