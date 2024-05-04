Oh Yeah…We Did It!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Oh Yeah Music Centre was celebrated as part of the annual Music Week Awards in the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London. The Belfast venue is the first in Northern Ireland to win this major award at last night’s prestigious event in London.

The winner from a shortlist of ten venues from all over the UK including The Windmill in London, The Green Door Store in Brighton and the Leadmill in Sheffield was decided by public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Music Venue Trust the award signifies the importance of venues across the UK. Against the backdrop of two grassroots music venues closing per week due to chronic underfunding and crippling rising costs, this award is a positive step in recognising and supporting their important function as incubators of live music and talent development.

Oh Yeah Music Centre Team

Since 2007, the Oh Yeah Music Centre, a registered charity, has provided ‘open doors to music’ from its base in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast. They dedicated the award to the music community in Northern Ireland, highlighting it as a collective win for the significant impact NI Music has on the community, as well as its contributions to events, tourism, and the broader music industry.

"To win this award means everything. Not only is it official recognition at a major industry awards event but it's also a public endorsement of our work. Live music makes a huge collective economic and social contribution to our lives, and we are so proud to bring this home to Northern Ireland. Thank you to everyone that voted for us and massive thanks to Music Venue Trust for making sure grassroots venues are recognised at this prestigious event," said Charlotte Dryden, CEO Oh Yeah Music Centre.