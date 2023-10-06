Our Lady’s pupil Clare wants your support in Junior Eurovision bid

​Our Lady’s pupil Clare Keeley wants your support in her bid to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision!

​Clare, who is back in the final having been in the final three last year, will learn her fate on Sunday night.

However, votes can be cast right now and up until 8.30pm on Sunday night.

Her dad, Tony, told the Newry Reporter that Clare she would be “very proud” to represent Ireland.

“Clare is very aware that there are two other extremely talented singers. She has just done the best she can do,” he said.

“It would just be fabulous for her and it would be great for Newry as well.

“She's a very proud student of Our Lady's Grammar - they have been superb and really have supported her. Last Christmas she played the lead role in Toy Show The Musical and the school was so supportive of her, making sure that she went to her rehearsals and that she never missed out with her education.

“Fiona McAlinden and the whole team of teachers and students have been so supportive of her.

“It would be great too for Fiona Flynn because Fiona is such a great champion of the arts in the area.”

Clare reached the final on Sunday night’s semi-final, which aired on TG4, with her rendition of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’.

Tony said that reaction had been “very, very positive” not just in Newry, but in Gilford where she lives and also in Downpatrick, where Tony works as a teacher.

“People have been absolutely fabulous and so pleased for her in getting this great opportunity,” he added.

“I think it's a great tribute to drama and music in the Newry area that last year we had three girls from the area in the final, and Clare is back in it again this year.

“Clare is very lucky - she played the role of Summer in Newry Musical Society’s production of ‘School of Rock’.

“I was one of the few first members of the Newpoint youth group which Sean Hollywood started. That was in the 80s and you think of all the vibrancy that has gone on in the arts and some of the wonderful people who have come out of the Newry area and gone on to literally big things - it is gratifying to say it's good to be from Newry.”