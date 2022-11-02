Peter Corry and guests return to St Anne's Cathedral for some magical Christmas entertainment

The concert, which promises an enchanting production filled with festive songs and beautiful music, marks the start of the holiday season each year for many who are lucky enough to grab a ticket.

“I am delighted to be joined on stage by a host of exceptional performers and this year, we all hail from the North and South of Ireland,” explained Peter.

“I am excited about this show as each year, I always strive to do something different and unique, I can promise you an enchanting production absolutely filled to bursting with festive songs and beautiful music.

Most Popular

Peter Corry and guests will be bringing Christmas magic to St Anne's Cathedral once again this festive season

“Our aim is to bring you plenty of moments of laughter and smiles, along with the chance to reflect on the beauty and magic of the season. This talented team of performers will have you leave the show fully embracing the festive spirit.”

Appearing on stage alongside Peter will be internationally renowned actor and director Ian McElhinney, a former pupil from Friends School Lisburn and star of Derry Girls and Hames of Thrones.

Advertisement

“Over the years we have built up a great relationship and I know that this show will be a great experience for all those who attend and for those of us lucky enough to be involved,” said Ian. “I’m very much looking forward to being on the stage once again – a live performance is one of my most enjoyable things to do, especially in the stunning and atmospheric setting of St Anne’s Cathedral.”

Craigavon-born flautist Eimear McGeown will be wowing the audience with her incredible talents, which have travelled the globe and performed for presidents and celebrities alike.

Also joining Peter on stage will be the incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist and singer from Downpatrick, Matthew Campbell.

The brilliant line up of performers is completed by the Celtic Tenors who after celebrating 20 years together will be making their debut at the Belfast Cathedral.

As in previous years, the evening will be musically directed by maestro, Lisburn man Ashley Fulton, and there will also be a special an appearance from the truly talented youth of BSPA Voices.

Advertisement