Pirates get ready to drop anchor in Mid & East Antrim

The award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will voyage from England to stage outdoor performances of the comic opera, “Pirates of Penzance”, in two of the Borough’s parks - Ballymena and Carrickfergus. Artistic Director Oliver Gray. “It’s a great chance for everyone to come together, enjoy the summertime and be entertained.”

Illyria will be performing in Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus on Monday, August 8, and the People’s Park in Ballymena on Tuesday, August 9. Gates open at 6.30pm and show starts 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are encouraged to bring along a picnic basket and rug or low-backed seating. Hot drinks, snacks and ice cream will be available.

Performed by a six-strong cast, with specially-orchestrated nautical accompaniment, The Pirates of Penzance gets the complete Illyria treatment